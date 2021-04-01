Here are tips to conserve water during severe drought

MARIN, Calif. (KRON) – The weather has been beautiful for heading outdoors but with these warmer temperatures means that we really have to be more conscious of the amount of water we use.

Marin Water estimates on average the typical American uses 82 gallons of water every day at home and has declared the area to be back in a drought right now.

They explain there are many ways to conserve the precious resource.

Once again, most of California is experiencing some stage of drought.

Parts of three North Bay counties on this map are in the extreme red.

While Marin is in the orange severe tier, their water district is urging residents to limit their water use.

Marin uses seven reservoirs which all collect rainwater, not snowpack.

Right now, together they are storing just 54 percent when typically, this time of year they’re nearly full at 90 percent.

Now, that rain isn’t going to be in the forecast for a while it’s important to conserve so we don’t keep drastically depleting.

“Water is a limited resource and because it is so ubiquitous, we turn on the tap and it’s there, we tend to take it for granted. So now is the time to really do your part to conserve because we have a limited supply and it’s only going to get warmer and with climate change it’s going to affect the weather as well so anything we can do today to protect our water supply going into the future is a good thing,” Jeanne Mariani-Belding said.

So what can we do?

Here are some tips for in and around the house:

Turn off irrigation systems

Don’t wash sidewalks.

Water the garden only by hand if necessary, no more than three days per week before 9 a.m. or after 7 p.m. to reduce evaporation.

Landscape with drought resistant plants.

Go to a car wash that uses recycled water.

Turn off the water when you brush your teeth.

Among other things, take shorter showers.

Marin Water offers rebates to replace some old appliances and will even replace your leaky faucets for free just give them a call.