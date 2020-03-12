Here are where large events are banned in the Bay Area over coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – In response to the growing coronavirus pandemic, some cities and counties in the Bay Area and nationwide are banning large events in an effort to combat the spread of the virus.

Santa Clara County

All large gatherings of at least 1,000 people are banned for the rest of the month in Santa Clara County, where the most coronavirus cases are being reported in the Bay Area.

San Francisco

The City of San Francisco has ordered a two-week ban on both public and private events of more than 1,000 people.

Performances of “Hamilton” at the Orpheum Theater and Sting’s show “The Last Ship” at the Golden Gate Theater are canceled.

Restrictions are in place through March 25 but can be extended if necessary.

Public schools will remain open for now, but city leaders are asking parents to have a plan in case schools are forced to close.

Oakland

The City of Oakland is banning events larger than 1,000 people at city-owned venues. This includes the city’s Convention Center, the Paramount Theater, and the Fox Theater. Events at the Oakland Coliseum and Arena have also been canceled.

For now the ban lasts until March 31, and some shows will be rescheduled if possible.

Latest Stories: