Here comes the bride: Indoor events can resume in CA, including weddings

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Brides and grooms can pull out their wedding checklist once again.

Starting Thursday, indoor private events like weddings can resume in the state.

KRON4 spoke to a private event expert today about the do’s and don’ts under California’s latest reopening plan.

It’s been a long time coming under California’s newly released health guidelines, as of April 15th, indoor private events, including weddings, are back in action.

“People are ready to celebrate, they want to get out there. They want to have their weddings,” Amy Ulkutekin said.

Like many industries, the wedding industry took a massive blow in 2020.

Here in California, about 85 percent of couples either canceled or postponed their weddings due to the pandemic, leaving thousands of vendors without business but things are expected to pick up fast.

“So if you think about a wedding, there’s a long lead time. You need months to plan it, get your vendors, get your guests in line. So for the next month or so we expect it to be a slow ramp up, but after that the floodgates are open. We expect the summer and fall and even into 2022 to be incredibly busy,” Ulkutekin said.

If you are trying to have a somewhat normal wedding, the California Association of Private Events worked with the state to allow it.

“If you look at the rules, if you have vaccination and testing, they are much less restrictive. They’re not requiring social distancing or masks and the capacity is much larger. We were able to negotiate in buffets, bar service and no restrictions on dancing,” Ulkutekin said.

If you’re looking to save money, here’s a suggestion.

“Book the base you know you need. You can always upgrade your package with anyone. So if you have a photographer who offers 8 hours, plus albums, plus this plus that, book the 8 hours. You can always add the other things,” Ulkutekin said.

By initially booking the base, you lower your deposit liability as well.