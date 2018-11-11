Here's how you can help Camp Fire victims

BUTTE COUNTY (KRON) - The deadly Camp Fire in Butte County, which has become the most destructive wildfire in California history, has forced some residents to start over.

The blaze sparked around 6:30 a.m. Thursday and has claimed the lives of nine people with dozens still missing.

Flames tore through homes and burned 6,713 structures, many of which were homes.

In total, 6,453 residences were destroyed and the town of Paradise was completely wiped out, now reduced to rubble.

While authorities don't know the full scope of destruction as of yet, thousands of Butte County residents were displaced and some may even have to start over.

There are several ways to support Camp Fire evacuees:

The Oroville Municipal Auditorium located at 1200 Myers Street, can use these donated items: toilet paper, forks, spoons, paper plates, tissues, paper towels, and women's undergarments, as well as warm clothes and shoes.

Evacuees who need supplies should head to the Hope Center on Kitrick Ave.

Habitat for Humanity building D in Marysville is accepting general goods and all items will be disbursed from there.

The North Valley Relief Fund established a Camp Fire Evacuation Relief Fund and GoFundMe has created a centralized location for verified GoFundMe campaigns raising funds to help those impacted by the fire.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES