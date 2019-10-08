Here’s a list of Bay Area cities that may be impacted by PG&E power shutoffs

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Several cities in the Bay Area are likely to be impacted by PG&E’s Public Safety Power Shutoffs this week, including parts of Napa, Contra Costa and Alameda counties.

Because of windy, dry weather conditions, a Fire Weather Watch is in effect starting Wednesday at 5 a.m. in the North Bay mountains and valleys, the East Bay hills and the Santa Cruz Mountains.

The Fire Weather Watch is in place until Thursday at 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

PG&E announced earlier Monday that it is monitoring a “severe wind event” that could cause power shutoffs in 30 California counties, including many in the Bay Area, Sierra Foothills and Central Valley.

The strongest winds are likely overnight Wednesday and into early Thursday morning.

Areas to be impacted by PG&E power shutoffs include:

Napa County — Power shutoff beginning Wednesday morning, could last five days or more.

>> Click here for interactive map showing affected areas in Napa County and fire danger levels

Contra Costa County — Power shutoff beginning Wednesday at midnight in Danville in areas surrounding Sycamore Valley, east of Alta Vista Drive and Camino Tassajara and the southern portion of town in the Fostoria Way and Crow Canyon neighborhoods. Power will likely be restored by 12 p.m. Thursday.

San Jose — Mayor Sam Liccardo said residents and business in east and south San Jose should prepare to be without power for up to seven days.

These area MAY be impacted by PG&E power shutoffs:

El Cerrito — Potential power shutoff in city limits beginning Wednesday, lasting until Thursday.

Berkeley — Power shutoff likely to impact parts of Berkeley.

Other counties possibly impacted: Alameda County, Alpine County, Amador County, Butte County, Calaveras County, Colusa County, El Dorado County, Glenn County, Lake County, Mariposa County, Mendocino County, Nevada County, Placer County, Plumas County, San Joaquin County, San Mateo County, Santa Clara County, Santa Cruz County, Shasta County, Sierra County, Solano County, Sonoma County, Stanislaus County, Tehama County, Tuolumne County, Yolo County, Yuba County

>> Latest information from PG&E

>> Update your contact information with PG&E for shutoff notifications

>> KRON4 Weather Conditions

Reminder: Fire Weather Watch goes into effect 5 AM PDT Wed to 5 pm PDT Thu for the locations in beige. Strongest winds are expected overnight Wed-early Thu in the hills.



This has the potential to be the strongest offshore wind event of the year. The time to prepare is now. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/BEQmBslvZS — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 7, 2019

Are you prepared for an extended outage? 1) Update your contact info, 2) Review your emergency plan, 3) Check on those who need special help, young & elderly, 4) Have enough water, food & other supplies, 5) Ensure generators are ready to safely use. https://t.co/92ha3cpXyh pic.twitter.com/VdoR9i5qXY — PG&E (@PGE4Me) October 7, 2019

Is your family prepared for a @PGE4Me power shutoff? Outages could last 7 days. Here is what you should have in your emergency kit supply: pic.twitter.com/j7IHRsRV7b — City of San José (@CityofSanJose) October 8, 2019