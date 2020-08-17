Here’s a list of cooling centers open across Bay Area as heat wave continues

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – It is hot out there, and the temperatures are expected to stay in the triple digits this week across the Bay Area.
Here is a list of some cooling centers that you can use to get out of the heat:
Alameda County
- Matt Jimenez Community Center: 28200 Ruus Rd., Hayward will be open Saturday until TBD from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. – (510) 887-0400
- Robert Livermore Community Center: 4444 East Ave., Livermore will be open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – (925) 373-5760
- Ashland Community Center: 1530 167th Ave., Ashland will be open Saturday until TBD from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. – (510) 881-6700
- Kenneth Aitken Community Center: 17800 Redwood Rd., Castro Valley will be open Saturday until TBD from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. – (510) 881-6738
- San Lorenzo Community Center: 1970 Via Buena Vista, San Lorenzo will be open Saturday until TBD from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. – (510) 881-6700
Contra Costa County
These centers will be open Monday and Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- 4545 Delta Fair Blvd., Antioch
- 400 Ellinwood Way, Pleasant Hill
- 1305 Macdonald, Richmond
Water will be provided. Face masks and social distancing is also required.
Nick Rodriguez Community Center at 213 F Street in Antioch will be open Monday through Wednesday, noon to 6 p.m. – For more information, call (925) 776-3050.
>>>Click here for more information on Contra Costa County Cooling Centers.
Marin County
- Marin Center Exhibit Hall (10 Avenue of the Flags) will be open Monday and Tuesday 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Temperature checks, use of face masks and physical distancing will be implemented to ensure public’s safety.
>>>Click here for more information on Marin County Cooling Centers.
Santa Clara County
These centers will be open Monday through Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Roosevelt Community Center 901 E. Santa Clara St., San Jose CA 95116
- Mayfair Community Center 2039 Kammerer Ave., San Jose CA 95116
These centers will be open Monday through Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Mountain View Community Center, 201 South Rengstorff Avenue, Mountain View, CA 94040
Monday through Wednesday, Santa Clara County Library District libraries will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 op.m.
- Saratoga Library, 13650 Saratoga Avenue, Saratoga, CA 95070
- Gilroy Library, 350 W. 6th Street, Gilroy, CA 95020
Open Monday-Tuesday, Aug. 17-18 from 1:00 – 7:00 p.m.
- Campbell Community Center, Q80 (Roosevelt Redwood Room), 1 W. Campbell Avenue, Campbell, CA 95008
Open Monday-Wednesday, Aug. 17-19 from 1:00 – 8:00 p.m.
- Cupertino Senior Center, 21251 Stevens Creek Boulevard, Cupertino CA, 95014
Open Monday-Wednesday, Aug. 17-19 from 1:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- Santa Clara Senior Center, 1303 Fremont Street, Santa Clara, CA 95050
Open Monday-Wednesday, Aug. 17-19 from 12:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
- Centennial Recreation Center, 171 W. Edmundson, Morgan Hill 95037
Open Monday-Wednesday, Aug. 17-19 from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Milpitas Senior Center, 40 Milpitas Boulevard, Milpitas CA 95035
>>>Click here for more information on Santa Clara County Cooling Centers
Solano County
- Solano County Public Library locations during normal operating hours
- Joseph Nelson Community Center: Monday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Vacaville McBride Senior Center: Monday through Friday, Aug. 21 noon to 8 p.m.
- Benicia Senior Center: Monday through Wednesday, Aug. 18 from noon to 7 p.m.
Check back for updates as this list may change.
Latest Stories:
- Here’s a list of cooling centers open across Bay Area as heat wave continues
- ‘Horrifying’ data glitch skews key Iowa coronavirus metrics
- California’s 1st plague case in 5 years confirmed at Tahoe
- Outdoor COVID-19 testing sites in San Francisco temporarily suspend walk-ins due to lightning
- DMV closes early to conserve energy amid heat wave