Here’s a list of cooling centers open across Bay Area as heat wave continues

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – It is hot out there, and the temperatures are expected to stay in the triple digits this week across the Bay Area.

Here is a list of some cooling centers that you can use to get out of the heat:

Alameda County

Matt Jimenez Community Center: 28200 Ruus Rd., Hayward will be open Saturday until TBD from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. – (510) 887-0400

Robert Livermore Community Center: 4444 East Ave., Livermore will be open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – (925) 373-5760

Ashland Community Center: 1530 167th Ave., Ashland will be open Saturday until TBD from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. – (510) 881-6700

Kenneth Aitken Community Center: 17800 Redwood Rd., Castro Valley will be open Saturday until TBD from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. – (510) 881-6738

San Lorenzo Community Center: 1970 Via Buena Vista, San Lorenzo will be open Saturday until TBD from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. – (510) 881-6700

Contra Costa County

These centers will be open Monday and Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

4545 Delta Fair Blvd., Antioch

400 Ellinwood Way, Pleasant Hill

1305 Macdonald, Richmond

Water will be provided. Face masks and social distancing is also required.

Nick Rodriguez Community Center at 213 F Street in Antioch will be open Monday through Wednesday, noon to 6 p.m. – For more information, call (925) 776-3050.

>>>Click here for more information on Contra Costa County Cooling Centers.

Marin County

Marin Center Exhibit Hall (10 Avenue of the Flags) will be open Monday and Tuesday 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Temperature checks, use of face masks and physical distancing will be implemented to ensure public’s safety.

>>>Click here for more information on Marin County Cooling Centers.

Santa Clara County

These centers will be open Monday through Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Roosevelt Community Center 901 E. Santa Clara St., San Jose CA 95116

Mayfair Community Center 2039 Kammerer Ave., San Jose CA 95116

These centers will be open Monday through Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Mountain View Community Center, 201 South Rengstorff Avenue, Mountain View, CA 94040

Monday through Wednesday, Santa Clara County Library District libraries will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 op.m.

Saratoga Library, 13650 Saratoga Avenue, Saratoga, CA 95070

Gilroy Library, 350 W. 6th Street, Gilroy, CA 95020

Open Monday-Tuesday, Aug. 17-18 from 1:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Campbell Community Center, Q80 (Roosevelt Redwood Room), 1 W. Campbell Avenue, Campbell, CA 95008

Open Monday-Wednesday, Aug. 17-19 from 1:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Cupertino Senior Center, 21251 Stevens Creek Boulevard, Cupertino CA, 95014

Open Monday-Wednesday, Aug. 17-19 from 1:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Santa Clara Senior Center, 1303 Fremont Street, Santa Clara, CA 95050

Open Monday-Wednesday, Aug. 17-19 from 12:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

​Centennial Recreation Center, 171 W. Edmundson, Morgan Hill 95037

Open Monday-Wednesday, Aug. 17-19 from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Milpitas Senior Center, 40 Milpitas Boulevard, Milpitas CA 95035

>>>Click here for more information on Santa Clara County Cooling Centers

Solano County

Solano County Public Library locations during normal operating hours

Joseph Nelson Community Center: Monday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Vacaville McBride Senior Center: Monday through Friday, Aug. 21 noon to 8 p.m.

Benicia Senior Center: Monday through Wednesday, Aug. 18 from noon to 7 p.m.

Check back for updates as this list may change.

