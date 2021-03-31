Here’s everything allowed in Alameda County orange tier

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Alameda County is the latest in the Bay Area to make a move to the less restrictive, orange tier of reopening in the state’s plan.

The change goes into effect on Wednesday morning.

Starting at 8 a.m., businesses will be allowed to bring in more visitors at a time. The orange tier signals a ‘moderate’ risk of COVID-19 transmission, and is the second-least restrictive tier.

State officials are using average daily cases, test positivity rates and vaccination rates to determine whether counties are progressing or regressing.

But it will take at least three weeks before the county could see the yellow tier on the horizon.

“The key to keeping newly permitted activities open and moving Alameda County closer to the Yellow Tier is to continue practicing the safety measures we know work against COVID-19: wearing masks whenever we leave home (even if fully vaccinated), watching our distance, washing our hands frequently, and limiting mixing with people from different households. When it is your turn, get vaccinated with the first vaccine made available to you,” said Dr. Moss

Most of the Bay Area is now in the orange tier, with the exception of Napa, Sonoma, Solano and Contra Costa counties.

Here’s what is now allowed, according to county officials:

Bars: Outdoors with modifications, no meals required to be served

Breweries, Distilleries, and Wineries: Indoors at 25 percent maximum capacity or 100 people whichever is fewer; No meals required to be served

Family entertainment centers: Indoors for naturally distanced activities like bowling, escape rooms, and billiards; 25 percent maximum capacity

Gyms, fitness centers and studios (including at hotels): 25 percent maximum capacity and indoor pools are permitted; Indoor hot tubs, saunas, and steam rooms continue to be closed

Movie Theaters: 50 percent maximum capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer

Museums, Zoos and Aquariums: 50 percent maximum capacity

Offices: Indoors with modifications and remote work (telework) is strongly encouraged

Places of worship: 50 percent maximum capacity

Restaurants: 50 percent maximum capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer

Retail: Open indoors with modifications and food courts permitted with indoor dining restrictions

Starting April 1, Alameda County said the following will be allowed:

Outdoor sports and live performances with fans/attendees: In the Orange Tier, capacity will be limited to 33 percent and with advanced reservations only. Concession sales will be primarily in-seat (no concourse sales). Designated indoor seated dining area capacity will be limited to 25 percent. Attendance will be limited to in-state spectators and guests must attest their reserved seats are only for one household.

Amusement parks: In the Orange Tier, overall park capacity and indoor capacity will be limited to 25 percent, including indoor dining. Small groups with a maximum of 3 household groups may attend together. Attendance will be limited to in-state visitors. Walk up ticket sales will be permitted, but park operators must collect name and contact information of the ticket purchases for necessary contract tracing.



The reopening come with the standard reminder that face masks and social distancing are still necessary.