(KRON) — Big box retail chain Bed Bath & Beyond announced it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection over the weekend, following nearly a decade of declining sales. The company’s 360 stores — including its nine in the Bay Area — will remain open for the time being.

In the bankruptcy filing, the beleaguered home goods retailer said it anticipates closing all of its stores by June 30. But while the stores may be open for a couple more months, the deadline to use the chain’s popular 15% to 20% coupons is much sooner.

How long can you use Bed Bath & Beyond coupons?

The company anticipates accepting gift cards, gift certificates and loyalty certificates through May 8, according to the Associated Press. However, Bed Bath & Beyond will only be accepting coupons until this Wednesday, April 26.

Bed Bath & Beyond Bay Area locations

Bed Bath & Beyond’s nine Bay Area stores will remain open for the time being. Here is where they are located:

Pleasant Hill — Crescent Drive, Pleasant Hill

Oakland — 590 2nd Street, Oakland

Dublin — 4882 Dublin Boulevard, Dublin

San Francisco — 555 9th Street, San Francisco

Vacaville — 128 Browns Valley Parkway, Vacaville

Daly City — 303 Gellert Boulevard, Daly City

Redwood City — 1950 El Camino Real, Redwood City

Santa Clara — 5201 Stevens Creek Boulevard, Santa Clara

Santa Rosa — 2785 Santa Rosa Avenue, Santa Rosa

Bed Bath & Beyond was founded in 1971. In its heyday, it was one of the preeminent big box retailers in the home goods market.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.