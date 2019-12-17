Here’s how Mayor Breed wants to clean up San Francisco streets

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Less than a week after Oracle announced it was pulling its OpenWorld conference out of San Francisco, Mayor London Breed has pledged the city must and will do more to clean up the streets.

The mayor spoke of the need for more power washes, more trash bins, more police officers, more shelters, and more affordable housing.

She also said she met with city department officials to let them know their top budget priorities must deal with street-related issues.

“Part of it is making sure we are doing more for those who are struggling with homelessness, mental health challenges and substance abuse,” Mayor Breed said.

Mayor Breed also made it clear that billions of dollars in annual tourist money is at stake if things don’t turn around.

That’s why when she encouraged residents to reach out to their supervisors and let them know cleaning up the streets should also be their top priority.

