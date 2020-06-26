Here’s how Mayor Schaaf responded when Trump compared living in Oakland to hell

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf is responding after President Donald Trump had some very critical things to say about Oakland, and a few other major cities including Chicago and Detroit.

Trump said, “They want help… these cities, it’s like living in hell.”

Mayor Schaaf did not take too kindly to those statements made by the president and took to Twitter saying, “Hell is another 4 years of this racist in the White House #Vote #ElectionsMatter,” and retweeted his interview.

The president during that same interview said his statements came under question as to whether they were racist, and said they are not, and in fact black people thank him for making these statements.

The Trump administration and Mayor Schaaf have a history of being vocal around their disagreements, especially on topics of immigration.

One such instance is back when former Attorney General Jeff Sessions accused Mayor Schaaf of not prioritizing the safety of Oakland when she was vocal, warning the community about Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations that she had learned about, which the Trump administration says stifled their operation.

The president has yet to respond to her statements online.

