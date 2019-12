SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Get ready for a new year and new fares on BART!

Come January 1, 2020, the typical cost of a BART trip will rise 5.4%. according to the transit agency.

For example, that’s about a 40-cent increase between Antioch and San Francisco’s Montgomery station.

The fare hike is the final of four twice-yearly increases authorized in 2013.

However, BART has also authorized another slew of inflation-based fare increases for 2022, 2024, and 2026.

