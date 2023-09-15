(KRON) — Levi’s Stadium is set to host three of the Bay Area’s biggest concerts in consecutive months. First, Taylor Swift drew a sold-out crowd in July. Then, another sold-out crowd dressed in silver to see Beyoncé in August.

Ed Sheeran is the third concert to sell out the 49ers’ stadium when he takes the stage Saturday night in Santa Clara. The show has sold out, according to official ticket distributor Ticketmaster. Sheeran is also expected to draw a bigger crowd than both Beyoncé and Swift, local officials say.

Like most concerts and events, there is always a secondary market option for fans who weren’t able to secure tickets initially. This is how much it will cost to see the 32-year-old English singer’s concert.

Cheapest ticket for one person*

StubHub: $81 (Section 300)

SeatGeek: $78 (Section 421)

VividSeats: $84 (Section 420

TickPick: $108 (Section 401)

Seating chart for Ed Sheeran concert at Levi’s Stadium (Ticketmaster)

Cheapest ticket for group of two people*

StubHub : $89 each (Section 412)

: $89 each (Section 412) SeatGeek : $71 each (Section 421)

: $71 each (Section 421) VividSeats : $79 each (Section 421)

: $79 each (Section 421) TickPick: $104 each (Section 421)

Although Sheeran is expected to bring thousands more than what Swift and Beyoncé brought to Levi’s Stadium, the tickets for this Saturday night are significantly cheaper than the two female artists’ shows.

Swift’s cheapest ticket for the Bay Area stadium show was around $1,000 while Beyoncé’s was going for around $250.

Both Beyoncé and Swift were named honorary mayors for the City of Santa Clara. As of Friday, Sheeran was not given that honor ahead of his show.

Sheeran will also perform Friday night in Oakland at a more intimate venue: Fox Theater. The 2,800-capacity venue is sold out too.

*Prices are as of Friday afternoon and before taxes/fees