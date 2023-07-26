(KRON) — Taylor Swift’s world-famous tour is finally coming to the Bay Area this weekend. But if you’re a Swiftie looking to secure last-minute tickets, be ready to shell out some major cash.

T-Swizzle will take the stage on Friday and Saturday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara — or “Swiftie Clara.” Tickets for either night cost upwards of $1,000.

On SeatGeek Wednesday, there was just one single ticket for sale going for less than $1,000.

The ticket was for Friday night, in section 419, offering an obstructed view from the second-to-top row of the stadium. That price shoots all the way up to $1,326 once fees are involved.

On StubHub, two Friday tickets listed as having an unrestricted view were available for $1,112 each before fees. They are two sections over from SeatGeek’s cheapest tickets, in section 417—the price vaults to $1,445 apiece once fees are included.

The cheapest post-fee ticket KRON4 could find for a Swift show at Levi’s Stadium was on TickPick. Seat 21 in section 418 was going for $1,208 after fees.

For floor seats, Taylor fans will have to give up several thousand. Post-fee totals on SeatGeek for those up-close seats started at $3,427.

Ticket prices were higher for Saturday’s show than Friday’s across all sites. Both shows begin at 6:30 p.m.