Here’s how much rain the Bay Area got

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area got some much needed rain on Monday – but how much exactly?

The puddles have since dried and we definitely didn’t see a major storm. The National Weather Service shared the rain totals over 24 hours across the region.

In San Francisco, different rain sensors captured varying totals.

Parts of San Francisco got 0.04 inches of rain – and so did South San Francisco and parts of Oakland. Other parts of San Francisco got 0.08 and 0.09 inches of rain.

Oakland’s N Remote Automated Weather Stations (RAWS) tallied 0.02 inches – the least amount of rain across the region – while Oakland S RAWS got 0.05 inches.

The North Bay recorded the highest rainfall totals. The Sea Ranch in Sonoma County saw the most at 0.27 inches of rain.

The UC Davis-Bodega Marine Laboratory in Bodega Bay recorded the second-most, at 0.21 inches of rain. Other parts of Bodega Bay got 0.17 inches.

Here are the totals for other cities: