Here’s how much your EBMUD bills could increase

LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KRON) — The East Bay Municipal Utility District on Tuesday will vote on an increase in water and wastewater rates for the next two years.

The proposal would be a 4% increase, starting July 1, 2021. It includes another 4% increase to start in fiscal year 2023, which begins July 1, 2022.

“Over the next two years, we will invest hundreds of millions of dollars to improve our aging water and wastewater infrastructure, such as pipeline replacements, water treatment plant and seismic upgrades, structural rehabilitation, and to replace aging equipment,” EBMUD said.

For the average single-family residential customer, EBMUD said the monthly water bill would increase by $2.53 in fiscal year 2022, then increase by $2.66 in fiscal year 2023.

The wastewater monthly bill would increase by 89 cents for fiscal year 2022, then by 98 cents for 2023.

EBMUD customers are free to join in on a virtual public hearing at 1:15 p.m. before the Board of Directors makes its final vote.

Virtually: www.ebmud.com/rates

By telephone: 1-699-900-6833

Zoom Meeting ID: 958 6681 4531 (for both telephone and web access)

Passcode: 810650 (for both telephone and web access)

International numbers available: ebmud.zoom.us/u/aP8q6onTO