Here’s how new tech is helping Alameda County sheriff’s deputies with de-escalation

DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) — The Alameda County Sheriff said putting better technology in deputies’ toolbelts is key for improving de-escalation and preventing officer-involved shootings.

Sheriff Greg Ahern said his agency has been a pioneer in using new tech as its developed, and he continues to look for new tools for de-escalation to keep both deputies and the public safe. Deputies are using more reliable Tasers and train using Virtual Reality simulators developed by Axon, a company based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Alameda County was among the first to make body cameras a standard part of deputies’ uniforms. Ahern the Sheriff’s Office had a lot of skeptics when it first started using drones at crime scenes more than a decade ago.

“Other agencies stall and wait for somebody else to try something, and then by the time the next phase of new technology comes, they are too far behind. And their employees don’t have access to be trained and ready to go on Day 1,” Ahern said.

Drones are used for a wide array of public safety operations. Most recently, the Sheriff’s Office used drones to help search for a missing runner who vanished in Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park.

“We have about 100 drones,” Ahern said.

Drones allow deputies to keep a safer distance away from suspects who may be armed, and help prevent high-pressure standoffs from escalating into officer-involved shootings.

“We want to make sure we have the drone up to cover potential escapes by the suspect, or (protect) other citizens coming into a secured area. Our drone has the capability of a loudspeaker, so from hundreds of yards away, we can make contact with the suspect verbally,” Ahern said.

Ahern said deputies’ are trained to do everything possible to end conflicts with a peaceful outcome.