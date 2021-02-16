Here’s how San Mateo County residents aged 65+ can get vaccinated at SFO

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) – San Mateo County is offering a drive-thru first-dose COVID-19 vaccination opportunity for select residents of the community.

The four-day pilot program offers drive-thru COVID tests at SFO’s long-term parking garage for any San Mateo County resident aged 65 and older regardless of health care provider or insurance coverage.

The pilot program began Friday, Feb. 12 and will continue Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday.

You must register in advance and bring a photo ID showing date of birth.

There is no on-site registration available.

You must meet the eligibility criteria to be vaccinated otherwise your appointment will be canceled and must leave.

The long-term parking garage is located at 806 S. Airport Boulevard.

Drive-thru vaccination hours are as follows:

Wednesday, Feb 17th from 9:30 AM – 4:00 PM

Friday, Feb 19th from 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

For more information on registration, click here.