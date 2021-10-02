Here’s how the SF Giants can clinch the NL West

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Sunday is a very important day for the San Francisco Giants.

After being neck and neck with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West, San Francisco can clinch the division a couple different ways.

Even though the Giants fell short to the San Diego Padres 3-2 Saturday afternoon, they still had an opportunity to clinch the division if the Dodgers lost to the Milwaukee Brewers Saturday night.

However, Los Angeles didn’t let that happen.

The Dodgers beat the Brewers 8-3.

But don’t worry Giants fans, there’s still a chance.

San Francisco can clinch the division if they defeat the San Diego Padres Sunday afternoon.

If they lose, they can still clinch if the Dodgers also lose on Sunday.

But here’s where it gets interesting.

If the Giants lose Sunday and the Dodgers win, the California rivals will be tied in regular season standings. They will play Game 163 for a NL West Tiebreaker game which would be played at Oracle Park on Monday.

The time for that game has not been determined.

The winner of Game 163 clinches the division, while the loser will play in a one-game elimination NL Wild Card against the Arizona Cardinals on Wednesday at 8 p.m.

Be sure to follow KRON4 News on Twitter for the latest Giants updates.