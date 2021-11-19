Here’s the actual busiest Thanksgiving travel day for SFO

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Thanksgiving is still a week away, but airports in the Bay Area are managing their busiest travel day on Friday.

San Francisco International Airport and San Jose International Airport both report that the Friday before is actually when the most travelers flood their lines to get out of town for Thanksgiving.

At SFO, this is evident by long lines at drop-off and at TSA as early as 5 a.m.

Many school districts have started giving students the entire week off for Thanksgiving, rather than a half week. This has led families to take the opportunity to kick off travel sooner.

By the time the holiday week is over, TSA says it expects to screen about 20 million total passengers across U.S. airports between Nov. 19 and Nov. 28.

“We anticipate that travel may be very close to pre-pandemic levels this holiday, and we are staffed and prepared for the holiday travelers. We have deployed technologies that enhance detection capabilities and reduce physical contact, and it’s equally important that passengers are prepared with travel tips for the most efficient checkpoint experience,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. “With overall vaccination rates improving nationwide and greater confidence in healthy travel, there will be more people traveling so plan ahead, remain vigilant and practice kindness.”

Here are some TSA travel tips to make the bustle a bit smoother: