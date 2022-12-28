SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Elon Musk said he’s “not a fan” of pronouns when someone is giving obvious visual cues about their gender identity. In a tweet, the Twitter owner and Tesla CEO said he’s “not a fan of pronouns when someone is giving every possible visual cue for he or she, but then still insists on telling you exactly what you expect.”

“I do support pronouns that aren’t completely obvious based on visual cues,” he added.

In a subsequent tweet responding to a Twitter user who explained the use of pronouns by cisgendered individuals as a means to help normalize the use for others, Musk responded, “I’m not cis, you are.”

Musk’s initial tweet on pronouns was in a thread responding to a meme he tweeted showing a figure with vaccine needles in its arms and a variety of media and tech logos telling someone holding an American flag that “They brainwashed you.”

“I’m not brainwashed,” wrote Musk in that tweet.