(KRON) — The “Queen Bey” is coming to the Bay Area. Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour” is stopping at Levi’s Stadium Wednesday night for a much-anticipated performance.

Anyone looking to score a last-minute ticket to the show should be prepared to spend some money, but not as much as it would’ve cost to see Taylor Swift at Levi’s Stadium.

On SeatGeek, the cheapest ticket to see Beyoncé was $224 on Tuesday afternoon. However, after fees, that price kicks up to $305.

The tickets are in section 413, which is at about midfield for a football game. For Beyoncé’s show, it shows a side view of the stage.

On StubHub, there are tickets available for $225 to see Beyoncé. They are slightly cheaper than the SeatGeek prices after fees — going for $288.

For those looking to get an up-close view, the price is significantly higher. The cheapest floor seats on StubHub Tuesday were $731 in Section 7 after fees. Many of the listings in one of the 13 sections on the floor were at or near $1,000 per ticket. To sit in one of the special “B-Hive” or “Club Renaissance” sections with the best view in the house, ticket prices were just short of $3,000.

Even so, the week-of ticket prices to see Beyoncé are less than they were when Swift came to town in July. Fans needed to pay more than $1,000 to get into Levi’s Stadium and see Swift from the top sections.

Beyoncé was declared an honorary mayor of Santa Clara before her show. Wednesday’s show will be her fifth at Levi’s Stadium, including the Super Bowl 50 halftime show.