Here’s what Oakland International Airport looks like ahead of Christmas

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland International Airport is in the midst of its busiest travel day on Thursday, the day before Christmas Eve.

Early in the morning, the line to get to the TSA checkpoint is so long that it wraps around the baggage claim area.

Airports are starting to experience travel volumes that are near pre-pandemic levels.

On Wednesday, the Transportation Security Administration reported that the travel volume actually exceeded what it was on the same weekday in 2019, pre-pandemic. In 2019, TSA said there were 1,937,235 people going through security across U.S. airports.

On Wednesday, there were 2,081,297 travelers.

Oakland International Airport officials are expecting to reach 90% of 2019’s passenger levels between December 23 and January 2.

