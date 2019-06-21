Here’s what to do if you’re approached by ICE agents

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Immigration and customs officials are expected to move forward with the arrest and deportation of undocumented immigrants starting on Sunday in 10 U.S. cities., which may include San Francisco, according to several reports.

On Monday, the president tweeted that ICE would remove “millions” of immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally.

Amid the threat of ICE raids, Oakland-based Centro Legal de la Raza is offering assistance and information to Bay Area families who may be impacted by the president’s threat of deportation.

Some of the steps the organization encourages immigrants to take include:

Talk to an immigration services provider about your options Find out what to do if you have a green card, a visa or no immigration status

Make a family preparedness plan

Find out what documents to carry and what not to carry

Know your rights before speaking to officers or letting someone inside your home

Know your legal options and when to speak with a lawyer

If an immigration agent comes to your home or workplace, you have the right to remain silent You also have the right to speak to a lawyer and refuse to sign anything until you consult with a lawyer



Click here for more information and translations of the resources

The center encourages anyone who witnesses a raid by immigration agents to contact United We Dream by calling 1-844-363-1423 or texting 877877.

U.S. immigration officials say the goal of the expected ICE raids are not to separate families, but to discourage immigrants from crossing the southern border.

Two-thousand people are expected to be targeted in this weekend’s operation.

In a statement, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, in part, told KRON4:

“Due to law-enforcement sensitivities and the safety and security of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement personnel, the agency will not offer specific details related to enforcement operations. As always, ICE prioritizes the arrest and removal of unlawfully present aliens who pose a threat to national security, public safety and border security.”

San Francisco Mayor London Breed also chimed in on the news, saying the target of immigrant families is “unconscionable.”

The Mayor also said,

“Here in San Francisco, we will always demonstrate our values of diversity and inclusiveness by being a sanctuary city that stands up for all our residents and neighbors.”

The city advises those seeking legal assistance to call the San Francisco Rapid Response Hotline at (415) 200-1548.

Gov. Gavin Newsom also weighed in on the president’s deportation plans, saying in a statement:

“The President’s proposed raids are cruel, misdirected and are creating unnecessary fear and anxiety. I want Californians to know they have legal rights and protections, regardless of their immigration status. California is a place of refuge – that includes our schools, our courts and our hospitals and clinics. We hold certain institutions sacred and people should continue to access programs and services they need.”

