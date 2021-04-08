Here’s what Warriors fans need before heading to home games

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The Warriors are playing for live fans again starting April 23, with nine home games left in the season.

The California health department said last week that their home base, the Chase Center, can bring in people up to 35% capacity.

But fans will need to either show they are fully vaccinated, or bring a recent negative COVID-19 test result (within 48 hours of the game).

And the Warriors are making it easy. The team says it’s the first to provide free at-home COVID-19 tests, which are available to fans who buy their tickets at least seven days ahead of the game.

It’s a self-administered test. Fans will then enroll in CLEAR’s Health Pass where they can securely link their test result and complete a health survey to generate a Health Pass, which they will be required to show for entry to Chase Center.

But it might still be worth getting that shot: Fully-vaccinated fans will have the opportunity to purchase tickets in designated sections of the arena bowl.

Here are some Chase Center protocol to follow before you rush to the stands:

Chase Center will have physical distancing and enforce proper use of face coverings at all times.

Download the Warriors + Chase Center app to place in-arena food and beverage orders, with designated express pick-up locations at select eateries and bars throughout the venue.

Use your mobile device to store and scan tickets when entering the venue .

Chase Center will discourage all pregame and postgame gatherings outside the venue.

As far as sanitizing goes, the Warriors and Clorox partnered to get Clorox® Total 360® System electrostatic sprayers for the Chase Center Clean Team – the people in charge of making sure the venue is clean as can be.

This is what else the Chase Center has to say about becoming a COVID-safe environment: