Here’s when Moscone Center vaccinations will resume in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — COVID vaccinations at the Moscone Center will resume on Thursday after a nearly two-week pause.

San Francisco stopped accepting new appointments at the new mass vaccination site because of low vaccine supply.

The site had only been open for about 10 days before vaccinations came to a halt. Originally, city officials said Moscone would reopen after a week.

“I’m frustrated because we’ve shown that SF can administer shots as soon as they come in. CCSF has been running well for weeks,” said Mayor London Breed. “The reports from Moscone are overwhelmingly positive. The only thing holding us back is a lack of supply, and I’m hoping that will change soon.”

The Moscone Center is taking appointments only for frontline healthcare workers and San Francisco residents who are at least 65 years old and up.

“Normally operating 7 days a week, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., but will pause until February 25, for more vaccine supply to become available,” the website says.

Appointments can be made through California’s MyTurn notification system.