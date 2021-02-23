Here’s when other Bay Area counties may move into less-restrictive red tier

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Two counties have now moved into the less-restricted red tier in the state’s reopening tier system: San Mateo and Marin County.

This will allow the return of indoor operations at places like restaurants and gyms but the majority of counties in the Bay remain in the purple tier.

Contra Costa County officials say it could be another two to three weeks before they move from purple to red but there are other counties here in the Bay that could be moving even sooner.

With San Mateo County and Marin County moving from the most restrictive purple tier to the red tier Wednesday morning, many are wondering when the other Bay Area counties will follow suit.

Their daily case rates have to be at or below seven percent to move to the red tier.

On Tuesday, Napa County entered the red tier metric with their case rates and officials there say if they can maintain those numbers for two weeks, they should be able to move to the red tier by March 10.

“For those two weeks if the conditions remain the same or improve which the data shows trending in the right direction, mar10 which is the date we have circled with a big red sharpie, as the first date that we would be eligible to move into the red tier which would allow us to open our economy a little bit more in a responsible way,” Napa County Supervisor Alfreda Pedroza said.

San Francisco County says the earliest they could advance to the red tier is March 2.

Solano County officials say they hope to move to the red tier by mid-March.

Santa Clara County officials aren’t sure when they will be out of the purple tier with 12.5 new cases a day per 100,000 residents as of Tuesday.

Contra Costa County says they could move to the red tier in two to three weeks.

Sonoma County on Tuesday had a case rate of 14 new cases a day per 100-thousand residents — A number that has dropped drastically since the holidays but is still not where it needs to be to move to the red tier.

“We know that the next tier we would get to open things like gyms and a little bit of indoor dining with restrictions but until we can get our case rate down and reduce the spread of COVID we can’t move into those next tiers,” Matt Brown, communications specialist for Sonoma County, said.

KRON4 was able to reach all but Alameda County officials Tuesday for an update. As of today, their case rate sits at 9.5%.