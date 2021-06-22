Here’s when San Francisco’s second Shake Shack is opening

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco is getting another Shake Shack.
The burger joint is opening up at the Westfield center on June 28.
Shake Shack’s menu comes with its usual beef burgers, including a California custom Golden State Double cheeseburger: topped with double cheddar, picked, and smoked garlic aioli.
It also has a vegetarian ‘Shroom Burger made with a fried portobello mushroom base.
And don’t forget the shake!
Pair the burger, sandwich or fries with a special edition Pride Shake this month, blended with strawberry and blackberry frozen custard and topped with mango and passionfruit. The shake is finished off with a generous sprinkle of rainbow glitter.
Shake Shack says 5% of its Pride Shake sales will benefit The Trevor Project, an organization that focuses on preventing LGBTQ youth suicide.
Can’t wait to grab a bite? San Francisco’s first and (currently solo) Shake Shack location is in Cow Hollow, at 3060 Fillmore Street.
There’s another Shake Shack in Oakland on 1954 Telegraph Ave.