Here’s when the big storm will hit the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Have your umbrellas and rain boots ready and be prepared for a messy commute Thursday.

A big storm is headed toward the Bay Area.

While Wednesday will remain cool and dry, skies will become increasingly cloudy in preparation for all the rain.

Rainfall arrives past midnight, with the heaviest of rainfall expected during the morning commute Thursday.

Heavy rain will continue to fall across the Bay Area well past mid-day, but your evening commute is looking to be a bit more tolerable with calmer conditions.

Scattered showers are possible both Friday and Saturday, before drying conditions make their way back to the Bay just in time for the 49ers game on Sunday.

Remember you can track the latest in the KRON4 Weather Center.

