Why the Oakland Coliseum mass vaccination site is closing

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Alameda County officials announced Wednesday that the Oakland Coliseum mass vaccination site will be closing May 23.

“This marks an important milestone for our community. More than 70% of our residents have received at least one vaccination, allowing us to move away from mass vaccination. We are grateful to CalOES, the Governor, Federal partners and all of the medical professionals who helped us deliver hundreds of thousands of doses to Alameda County residents,” said Colleen Chawla, Alameda County Health Care Services Agency Director.

In a statement, officials said the site closure comes as Cal OES concludes its deployment on May 9, and requests from the public for first-dose appointments at the Coliseum site have dropped from 4,000 a day to 400 a day.

The County will take over the site on May 10 and keep it open for two more weeks to complete second doses.

The County plans to complete all scheduled second dose appointments at the Coliseum through May 23rd. This will be done in partnership with Carbon Health, Native American Health Center, Lifelong Medical, Bay Area Community Health, and La Familia to ensure completion of second doses at the Coliseum and its associated mobile units.

According to officials, 72% of Alameda County residents have received at least one dose, and 46% are fully vaccinated.

Nearly 1.5 million doses have been administered in Alameda County.

The Oakland Coliseum vaccination site first opened Feb. 15 in partnership with FEMA and Cal OES.

Alameda County residents that have not received a vaccination are encouraged to call 510-208-4VAX (510-208-4829) or visit bit.ly/AlCoSignUp to arrange an appointment. In addition, there are also numerous walk-in opportunities available.