SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — After more than 30 years, the World Cup is returning to the United States.

And although the 2026 FIFA World Cup might seem like it’s far away — the decision on which U.S. cities will host the quadrennial event is fast approaching.

According to a new study, the San Francisco Bay Area ranks fifth among 17 U.S. cities that have placed bids to host matches.

In September 2021, teams of officials from global soccer’s governing body narrowed its list to 17 U.S. municipalities — with FIFA having the final say.

The 2026 World Cup will feature 80 total matches in Canada, Mexico, and the U.S.

FIFA said it plans to announce which U.S. cities will participate sometime during the first half of 2022.

San Francisco Bay Area

A recent study by 42Floors analyzed a set of seven metrics based on FIFA’s Guide to the Bidding Process, that gives a better gauge of the technical capabilities of each of the 17 U.S. cities that have placed bids to meet the organization’s selection criteria.

The indicators include stadium capacity, fan fest venues, training facilities, hotels, broadcasting capabilities, public transit usage, airport passenger volume, and distance from the stadium.

The San Francisco Bay Area performed well in terms of broadcasting, airports, and fan fest venues.

Broadcasting

According to the study, the Bay Area is able to provide a robust AT&T and broadcasting network to be able to reach the large viewership that the World Cup attracts — placing third due to roughly 320 broadcasting and publishing companies in the region.

San Francisco and partnering cities reference their experience in hosting, attracting large crowds, and television international matches — such as the 1994 World Cup, the Women’s World Cup in 1999, and international exhibitions for teams like Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Chelsea, or Manchester United.

Airports

The Bay Area placed third for this indicator as well — thanks to the Mineta San Jose International Airport (SJC), which has an annual passenger traffic volume of 12 million.

The distance from Levi’s Stadium and SJC is roughly 5.6 miles — the closest airport to its associated arena among the 17 candidate cities.

Courtesy: 42Floors.

Fan Fest Venues

The FIFA Fan Fest is meant to be a place where fans gather for some of the best parties surrounding the World Cup — associated with a massive influx of tourists and major turnout from local soccer enthusiasts and those who are wanting to experience the atmosphere of an event of this scale.

The Bay Area ranked fourth for this indicator, offering an estimated crowd capacity of 175,000 people.