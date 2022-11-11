(KRON) — Veterans Day is a day to honor those who served and are serving this country. However, as we honor those in our military, it is important to know veterans are no strangers to mental health struggles.

In the Bay Area, the United States Department of Veterans Affairs has a number of clinics and medical centers for veterans. Here are locations in the region that offer mental health services, according to the VA’s website.

Contra Costa County

Alameda County

Solano County

San Francisco County

San Mateo County

Sonoma County

To find more locations in the Bay Area and nationwide, click HERE.