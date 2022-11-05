CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Rain is expected to hit across the Bay Area this weekend. Sandbags can be a helpful tool to help with flooding, especially for those in unincorporated Contra Costa County.

Contra Costa County is giving away free sandbags at stations located in these cities.

Ambrose : 3105 Willow Pass Road (Bay Point)

: 3105 Willow Pass Road (Bay Point) Byron Airport: 500 Eagle Court (Byron)

500 Eagle Court (Byron) County Public Works : 2475 Waterbird Way (Martinez)

: 2475 Waterbird Way (Martinez) Howe Homestead : 2950 Walnut Blvd (Walnut Creek)

: 2950 Walnut Blvd (Walnut Creek) Knightsen Farm Bureau Building/County Agriculture : 3020 Second Street (Knightsen)

: 3020 Second Street (Knightsen) West County Detention Facility: 5555 Giant Highway (Richmond)

The county said you will need to bring a shovel, but the bags and sand are free. For information on who to contact about sandbag distribution, click here.