CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Rain is expected to hit across the Bay Area this weekend. Sandbags can be a helpful tool to help with flooding, especially for those in unincorporated Contra Costa County.
Contra Costa County is giving away free sandbags at stations located in these cities.
- Ambrose: 3105 Willow Pass Road (Bay Point)
- Byron Airport: 500 Eagle Court (Byron)
- County Public Works: 2475 Waterbird Way (Martinez)
- Howe Homestead: 2950 Walnut Blvd (Walnut Creek)
- Knightsen Farm Bureau Building/County Agriculture: 3020 Second Street (Knightsen)
- West County Detention Facility: 5555 Giant Highway (Richmond)
The county said you will need to bring a shovel, but the bags and sand are free. For information on who to contact about sandbag distribution, click here.