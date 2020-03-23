Here’s where you can donate supplies in Contra Costa County for healthcare providers

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) – Looking to donate protective equipment or supplies to healthcare providers battling the coronavirus pandemic from the frontlines?
Contra Costa County announced the opening of three donation sites serving West County, Central County and East County.
Starting Tuesday, March 24, donations will be accepted at the following locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.:
- West County: 151 Linus Pauling Drive, Hercules
- Central County: 1750 Oak Park Boulevard, Pleasant Hill
- East County: 4545 Delta Fair Boulevard, Antioch
People are encouraged to donate only the following types of protective medical supplies:
- Eye protection, such as goggles and face shields
- Antibacterial and disinfecting wipes, typically alcohol or bleach-based (unopened). NO baby wipes.
- N-95 and surgical masks (in unopened containers/boxes)
- Medical gowns: Disposable gowns, as well as cloth surgical and hospital gowns in good condition
If you have any questions about what protective equipment will be accepted, call 844-729-8410.
