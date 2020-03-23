Here’s where you can donate supplies in Contra Costa County for healthcare providers

A nurse at a drive up COVID-19 coronavirus testing station set up by the University of Washington Medical Center exits a tent while holding a bag containing a swab used to take a sample from the nose of a person in their car, Friday, March 13, 2020, in Seattle. UW Medicine is conducting drive-thru testing in a hospital parking garage and has screened hundreds of staff members, faculty and trainees for the COVID-19 coronavirus. U.S. hospitals are setting up triage tents, calling doctors out of retirement, guarding their supplies of face masks and making plans to cancel elective surgery as they brace for an expected onslaught of coronavirus patients. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) – Looking to donate protective equipment or supplies to healthcare providers battling the coronavirus pandemic from the frontlines?

Contra Costa County announced the opening of three donation sites serving West County, Central County and East County.

Starting Tuesday, March 24, donations will be accepted at the following locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

West County: 151 Linus Pauling Drive, Hercules

Central County: 1750 Oak Park Boulevard, Pleasant Hill

East County: 4545 Delta Fair Boulevard, Antioch

People are encouraged to donate only the following types of protective medical supplies:

Eye protection, such as goggles and face shields

Antibacterial and disinfecting wipes, typically alcohol or bleach-based (unopened). NO baby wipes.

N-95 and surgical masks (in unopened containers/boxes)

Medical gowns: Disposable gowns, as well as cloth surgical and hospital gowns in good condition

If you have any questions about what protective equipment will be accepted, call 844-729-8410.

