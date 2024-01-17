SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The 2023-2024 Northern California commercial crab season opens on Thursday, which means, freshly caught local crab will be available in San Francisco.

Crab season was repeatedly pushed back for the past few winters because of environmental concerns over migrating whales. Whales can become entangled by commercial crab fishing gear. This winter, the delay stretched even longer and crab remained unavailable for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve holidays.

This week in San Francisco, California’s largest fishing center, fishermen will sell live Dungeness crabs along the city’s piers near Fisherman’s Wharf. Port of San Francisco officials wrote, “It’s finally crab season! Vessels will be selling freshly caught crab off their boats along the docks off Al Scoma Way and Pier 47.”

A worker moves a bin of Dungeness Crab after it was offloaded from a fishing vessel on November 17, 2010 in San Francisco. (Photo by Justin Sullivan /Getty Images)

Fishers are using the Fish Line mobile app to provide details about when and where they will be open to the public for fish or crab sales.

City port authorities offered the following tips for buying crabs: