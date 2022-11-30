(KRON) — Bay Area residents are expected to see rainfall Thursday morning. To prepare, they can use sandbags, which can be a helpful tool to help with flooding.

A number of Bay Area cities are giving away sandbags, including in Napa, Oakland and San Jose. Here is where you can fill a sandbag, but some of these locations are open while supplies last.

Oakland

Municipal Service Center : 7101 Edgewater Drive Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Weekends: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

: 7101 Edgewater Drive Drainage Services Facility : 5921 Shepherd Canyon Road Weekdays: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

: 5921 Shepherd Canyon Road

San Jose

City Central Service Yard : 1661 Senter Rd*

: 1661 Senter Rd* Santa Clara Valley Water District Winfield Warehouse: 5812 Winfield Blvd*

Palo Alto

1925 Embarcadero Road*

Morgan Hill

El Toro Fire Station: 18300 Old Monterey Road

Napa

City Corporation Yard : 770 Jackson Street Open first Saturday of month until March from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

: 770 Jackson Street

Contra Costa County

Ambrose : 3105 Willow Pass Road (Bay Point)

: 3105 Willow Pass Road (Bay Point) Byron Airport: 500 Eagle Court (Byron)

500 Eagle Court (Byron) County Public Works : 2475 Waterbird Way (Martinez)

: 2475 Waterbird Way (Martinez) Howe Homestead : 2950 Walnut Blvd (Walnut Creek)

: 2950 Walnut Blvd (Walnut Creek) Knightsen Farm Bureau Building/County Agriculture : 3020 Second Street (Knightsen)

: 3020 Second Street (Knightsen) West County Detention Facility : 5555 Giant Highway (Richmond)

: 5555 Giant Highway (Richmond) Pleasant Hill locations City Hall: 100 Gregory Lane Community Center: 320 Civic Drive parking lot on north side of Hawthorne Drive opposite of Pleasant Oaks Park



*Location operates 24/7