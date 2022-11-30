(KRON) — Bay Area residents are expected to see rainfall Thursday morning. To prepare, they can use sandbags, which can be a helpful tool to help with flooding.

A number of Bay Area cities are giving away sandbags, including in Napa, Oakland and San Jose. Here is where you can fill a sandbag, but some of these locations are open while supplies last.

Oakland

  • Municipal Service Center: 7101 Edgewater Drive
    • Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    • Weekends: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
  • Drainage Services Facility: 5921 Shepherd Canyon Road
    • Weekdays: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

San Jose

  • City Central Service Yard: 1661 Senter Rd*
  • Santa Clara Valley Water District Winfield Warehouse: 5812 Winfield Blvd*

Palo Alto

  • 1925 Embarcadero Road*

Morgan Hill

  • El Toro Fire Station: 18300 Old Monterey Road

Napa

  • City Corporation Yard: 770 Jackson Street
    • Open first Saturday of month until March from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Contra Costa County

  • Ambrose: 3105 Willow Pass Road (Bay Point)
  • Byron Airport: 500 Eagle Court (Byron)
  • County Public Works: 2475 Waterbird Way (Martinez)
  • Howe Homestead: 2950 Walnut Blvd (Walnut Creek)
  • Knightsen Farm Bureau Building/County Agriculture: 3020 Second Street (Knightsen)
  • West County Detention Facility: 5555 Giant Highway (Richmond)
  • Pleasant Hill locations
    • City Hall: 100 Gregory Lane
    • Community Center: 320 Civic Drive
    • parking lot on north side of Hawthorne Drive opposite of Pleasant Oaks Park

*Location operates 24/7