(KRON) — Bay Area residents are expected to see rainfall Thursday morning. To prepare, they can use sandbags, which can be a helpful tool to help with flooding.
A number of Bay Area cities are giving away sandbags, including in Napa, Oakland and San Jose. Here is where you can fill a sandbag, but some of these locations are open while supplies last.
Oakland
- Municipal Service Center: 7101 Edgewater Drive
- Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Weekends: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Drainage Services Facility: 5921 Shepherd Canyon Road
- Weekdays: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
San Jose
- City Central Service Yard: 1661 Senter Rd*
- Santa Clara Valley Water District Winfield Warehouse: 5812 Winfield Blvd*
Palo Alto
- 1925 Embarcadero Road*
Morgan Hill
- El Toro Fire Station: 18300 Old Monterey Road
Napa
- City Corporation Yard: 770 Jackson Street
- Open first Saturday of month until March from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Contra Costa County
- Ambrose: 3105 Willow Pass Road (Bay Point)
- Byron Airport: 500 Eagle Court (Byron)
- County Public Works: 2475 Waterbird Way (Martinez)
- Howe Homestead: 2950 Walnut Blvd (Walnut Creek)
- Knightsen Farm Bureau Building/County Agriculture: 3020 Second Street (Knightsen)
- West County Detention Facility: 5555 Giant Highway (Richmond)
- Pleasant Hill locations
- City Hall: 100 Gregory Lane
- Community Center: 320 Civic Drive
- parking lot on north side of Hawthorne Drive opposite of Pleasant Oaks Park
*Location operates 24/7