Here’s why children under the age of 12 still need to wear masks indoors

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The majority of Californians are now vaccinated and the state reopened last week but a vulnerable group of people are still waiting for the opportunity to get the vaccine — That’s children under the age of 12.

They still need to be wearing masks while indoors.

“It’s very confusing for me because I have a 13-year-old who is vaccinated and an 11-year-old who is not and theoretically I don’t have to mask and the 13-year-old doesn’t and the 11-year-old does so it’s that confusing but that’s what’s going on right now,” Dr. Monica Gandhi, UCSF infectious disease expert, said.

Vaccinated parents of unvaccinated children are finding themselves not having to put a mask on themselves but having to keep a mask on their kids.

“As the pandemic is going away, and the transmission rates are low, no one knows what to do,” Dr. Gandhi said.

About 15-percent of the state’s population, children under the age of 12, are unable to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the California Department of Public Health, masks are required in indoor public settings for those who are unvaccinated.

They say the risk for COVID-19 exposure and infection remains until we reach full community immunity.

“Children get COVID from adults, they don’t get it from each other. They get it from adults, they get it from their parents, from teachers, from people in the community. The way to protect children from COVID is to have adults around them vaccinated,” Dr. George Rutherford said.

So what does this mean exactly?

Well, kids don’t need to have a mask on here at a playground when outside and typically can go without it outdoors at summer camp, according to the CDC.

“You don’t want the delta operate to spread through a playgroup or a school group or the little league team so you want to be careful about it,” Dr. Rutherford said.

Unvaccinated children under 12 still need to wear a mask when in public indoor settings, like retail shops, movie theaters, malls.

Dr. Monica Gandhi with UCSF says the CDC is likely going to update this recommendation soon.

“CDC is recognizing this sort of discrepancy that children are masking and adults are not and so they are likely to recommend that children don’t need to mask inside if you have low case rates,” Dr. Gandhi said.