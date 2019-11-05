Here’s why you may see or smell smoke around Bay Area Tuesday afternoon

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – An air quality advisory has been issued for smoke expected in the Bay Area Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Bay Area Air Quality District, northerly winds near the Ranch Fire burning in Tehama County south of Redding will push smoke down toward the Bay Area.

“Smoke is expected to cause hazy skies and potentially elevated hourly air quality readings,” the district said, but added that “air quality is not expected to exceed the federal standard.

>> Latest weather updates in the KRON4 Weather Center

Officials said light smoke will appear over San Francisco and more smoke wafting over to the East Bay early this afternoon.

You can learn more about the air quality advisory by clicking here.

The Ranch Fire first sparked on Nov. 3 southwest of Red Bluff.

At last check it has burned 2,000 acres and is 15% contained.

Latest News Headlines: