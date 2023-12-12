TIBURON, Calif. (KRON) – Some fast thinking and good training likely saved a child’s life in the North Bay. When a seemingly normal lunch break turned into a choking incident, St. Hilary School staff sprung into action.

“I didn’t think much about it at first,” said St. Hilary teacher Tikiya Stewart. “I think I was in shock, but they said you saved a child’s life, and I feel really good about that.”

Stewart, known as Kiki at St. Hilary School in Tiburon, says she was on yard duty as usual on Monday. But then the unexpected happened – a child couldn’t breathe because she was choking on her lunch.

“Some of the kids, at first I was a little skeptical, I mean kids kid all the time,” Stewart said. “But then I was like, ‘This is real.’”

Stewart says she didn’t hesitate and stepped in, performing the Heimlich Maneuver.

Dr. Marie Bordeleau, the school’s principal, says in her tenure she has focused on emergency preparedness. Agencies like the Red Cross offer free training online.

Dr. Bordeleau says these days, it is critical to be ready to act.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

“With wildfires, school shootings, you never know. We can’t educate unless kids are safe, and so we have to make sure this is a safe environment,” she said.

If you’d like to learn more about how to perform the Heimlich Maneuver, click HERE.