Hero’s walk: Novato hospital workers honored by first responders

NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) – This morning, another hospital will take the time to thank their staff for their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic.

At Sutter’s Novato Community Hospital, the local first responders will hold a hero’s walk for the frontline workers.

This will take place during their shift change at around 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.

Around 150 staffers will make their way down the line of first responders this morning to start their shifts.

You may have seen this display of gratitude at different hospitals across the Bay Area, and the medical staff have shared during those occasions that they don’t expect this type of thing, but they appreciate it.

It’s always nice to see hospital staff honored this way, as they work long hours and it’s just a small way to say thank you for the work they do.

