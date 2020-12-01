Hewlett Packard’s Bay Area headquarters relocating to Texas

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that Hewlett Packard Enterprises, which is currently headquartered in San Jose, is relocating to Spring, Texas.

In a statement, Gov. Abbott said the new headquarters will be located in a state-of-the-art campus that will open in early 2022, holding the potential to add more jobs in the coming years.

HPE already has locations across Texas in Austin, Plano, and Houston.

“As we look to the future, our business needs, opportunities for cost savings, and team members’ preferences about the future of work, we are excited to relocate HPE’s headquarters to the Houston region,” said Antonio Neri, CEO of HPE. “Houston is an attractive market to recruit and retain future diverse talent and where we are currently constructing a state-of-the-art new campus. We look forward to continuing to expand our strong presence in the market.”