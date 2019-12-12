Hidden holiday gem: Alameda’s DIY Christmas Tree Lane

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — For the past 80 years, a quiet little street in Alameda has quietly turned into a magical, merry North Pole.

Residents drape their homes with twinkling lights, dancing reindeer, eager elves, a mailbox to send Santa Claus wish list letters, and signs made by kids reading, “Santa land here, we’ve been nice.” Thompson Avenue is transformed into Christmas Tree Lane.

Children from around the Bay Area stop by Christmas Tree Lane with their parents in tow in hopes of meeting Santa Claus. Lights are switched on every December night from 5:30 p.m. – 10 p.m., and Santa Claus is stationed on his sleigh roughly between 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. on the 3200 block.

Resident Debi Ryan said, “It’s a special tradition … very much do-it-yourself. That’s how we love to keep it.”

“It’s a very home-made style. There is an un-written deadline (to) get it done by the first weekend of December. Which makes for such an awesome community of loving, caring people who want to be part of it and make the magic. There is nothing more special than seeing this come to life in your own neighborhood or your own town,” Ryan said.

Locals said their favorite light displays this year include one house decked to the halls with “The Nightmare Before Christmas” characters, as well as a second house where an electrically-skilled resident built elves assembling Christmas presents.