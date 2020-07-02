High demand for COVID-19 tests in East Bay forces early closure of testing site

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) – So many people are showing up to get tested for coronavirus that the city is closing one of its testing sites early and turning people away.

The free testing site is located at 25800 Carlos Bee Boulevard, in parking lot A on the west side of Cal State East Bay’s Hayward campus.

The city has been testing people since the pandemic began in March, but the recent uptick in cases has many going to get tested.

On Wednesday the testing site closed at 12:30 p.m.

The testing site at Cal State East Bay is open Monday through from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., but keep in mind they will close early if all available testing kits are used for the day.

No appointment or doctor referral is required.

