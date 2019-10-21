High fire danger could force more PG&E power shutoffs

ORINDA (KRON) – PG&E could shutoff power, but for now they are monitoring the weather conditions which include possibly gusty winds in the East Bay Hills Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

While at this time there is no official Red Flag Warning, meteorologists said a Fire Weather Watch will likely be issued today as high fire danger appears in the forecast again.

The National Weather Service says gusty winds and low overnight humidity is expected in the East Bay Hills, parts of Sonoma and Napa Counties, and the Santa Cruz Mountains.

This comes just weeks after a massive power shutoff across Northern and Central California that left hundreds of thousands of people without power – some for multiple days.

PG&E officials say mistakes were made during that last shutoff, but the company plans to make next time run more smoothly.

“We learned a lot of lessons from our last public safety power shutoff and we are taking those lessons to heart,” said Tamar Sarkissian, PG&E spokesperson.

Weather conditions will continue to be monitored to see if a shutoff by PG&E will be necessary.

The first indicator would be if the National Weather Service issues a Red Flag Warning for affected areas.

