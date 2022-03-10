ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — As gas prices climb, some people may be looking for cheaper ways to get around.

For some, an option could be buying a motorcycles or scooter.

Just off Park Street in Alameda sits Scooter Importer.

The business mainly sell scooters but also motorcycles, four wheelers and bikes.

Rocky Su works in sales and marketing at Scooter Importer.

Su says that as the price of new and used cars remains high and gas prices go up, their businesses has been booming.

“Ever since gas prices have increased, sales have increased exponentially,” Su said. “A lot of calls and email about fuel efficiency and stuff like that .”

And while a scooter or motorcycles might not work for everyone, for people who just need to get themselves around and not break the bank doing it, Su says a scooter is a good option.

“People are starting to realize that 100 miles a gallon is beneficial for running errands,” Su said.

He also says that as the pandemic eases more and more customers are coming in and that their biggest problem right now is finding employees to help them to meet demand.

“We are getting more inquiries and people showing up now because the mask mandate being lifted,” Su said. “We have a lot of sales, but our biggest issue is staffing since we are doing so much more now since gas prices went up.”