SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Soaring fuel costs are hurting small businesses in the Bay Area.

One North Bay tree company is shelling out hundreds more per vehicle to try and keep up.

Caring for trees is a passion with a purpose for Small World Tree Company. Serving the North Bay for 26 years, co-owner Natalie Carey says these days fueling up these beasty vehicles to tackle important tasks is brutal.

It isn’t just one vehicle, but several to get the job done, all using the more expensive diesel.

Video shows all of the gas cans to run power saws, then there are the chipper machines.

Natalie says they are constantly trying to strategize to soften the blow of rising costs and it’s punch to the bottom line by sometimes on long jobs, keeping the equipment on site, and taking the electric car back to home base.

But there is a lot of frustration she shares about how despite politicians promising to help, they often fail to deliver.