(KRON) – People enjoyed their long holiday weekend at Stinson Beach without knowing that bacteria testing in the water does not meet state standards right now for swimming.

Marin County Environmental Health Services put out an alert online that there are elevated bacteria levels in parts of Stinson Beach. KRON4 looked all around and didn’t see a single sign alerting people there, and that upset some beachgoers.

“It’s really shocking. You would think they would have a sign at least somewhere,” said Bay Area resident Bianca Chavez.

In a tweet last Thursday, the Golden Gate National Recreation Area said the water at Stinson Beach Central does not meet state standards for water contact recreation. The tweet also provided a number for the Marin Beach Hotline, but calling the number did not give a lot of information.

Beachgoers that KRON4 spoke with on Juneteenth say they didn’t see that alert and think more could have been done to warn people.

“It’s concerning people are just out there in the water enjoying their long weekend and there are no signs,” said Chavez.

Cheryl Wyatt, who is visiting the Bay Area from Arkansas with her son, went swimming at the beach. She’s now worried about his health.

“We were sitting up there on the beach, and the waves came up over him, so yeah I am worried about that, especially him being a young boy,” she said.

The alert on Twitter did not mention what kind of bacteria, but the San Francisco Chronicle is reporting it is Enterococci, which could indicate there is fecal material in the water. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, this kind of bacteria can sicken swimmers.

The EPA says some of the effects can include diseases to the skin, eyes, ears, and respiratory tract.

KRON4 reached out to Marin County officials but did not hear back, as Monday was a federal and state holiday. The alert comes a few days after Pacifica’s popular Linda Mar Beach ranked among the state’s dirtiest beaches.