(BCN) — No one was injured in a fire on the 19th floor of the 29-story Fox Plaza building in the Civic Center area Saturday night, the San Francisco Fire Department said.

The fire was reported at 9:36 p.m. and was under control at 9:51 p.m., Capt. Jonathan Baxter said. The building at 1390 Market Street is located near Fell Street, Polk Street and Hayes Street.

It has apartments on the upper floors and office space on the lower floors.

