High school classes to start an hour later in Alameda

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) – Starting this fall, high school students in Alameda will get to sleep in an extra hour longer in the morning because classes will soon start at 8:30 a.m.

Most classes at Alameda High and Encinal Junior and Senior High School now begin an hour earlier.

In October, Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill calling for elementary and middle schools to start no earlier than 8 a.m. and high schools no earlier than 8:30 a.m.

