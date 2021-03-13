High school football resumes in the Bay Area

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — High school football is back in the Bay Area.

For the first time in more than a year, high school teams are facing-off on the field.

This has been a long time coming — but there are some limitations.

Parents, players and coaches weren’t sure if this was going to happen, but they’re happy it is.

High school kids put on the pads and hit the gridiron, as they’re ready to play the game they love once again.

“It’s finally here and we’re all excited and we’re just all fired up and we can’t wait to get started and everything.”

De La Salle High School begins it’s 6-game season with new COVID-19 protocols.

The bleachers are limited to just immediate family while social distancing and mask wearing rules have to be followed.

Parents tell us it’s just great seeing their kids back on the field.

“I can’t imagine how these kids feel, to put pads back on and just to be able to get some contact and camaraderie and that sort of thing. It’s a wonderful environment and i’m glad we’re back out here.”

“It’s good to be back on the de la salle field watching these kids coming out here to give it all they got. It’s something they love so it just feels good to be back.”

Getting back to competition hasn’t been easy.

It’s taken over a year to get the teams playing on the field.

De La Salle’s Athletics Department says they’re aiming to keep it safe for the spectators and the kids.

“For our kids, student athletes, they’ve worked hard for this and we hope that they can enjoy the fruits of their labor.”

Senior Spartans say they’re excited to wrap up high school with their teammates.

“We’ve worked so hard since freshman year. It’s been a long journey for all of us and I’m just excited that I get to go back out here and just play with all my friends and my brothers, really.”

De La Salle High School will be playing four games at home and two on the road.

The games are also being live streamed so people who cannot attend can at least watch the games.