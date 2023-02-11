ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) –A high school in Antioch was placed on a lockdown Friday after reports of a student with a firearm made their way to police, according to the Antioch Police Department.

The person who reported that the student had a firearm did not actually see a gun, according to APD. Parents called the communications center about the suspected firearm, and officers responded to the school.

The student and their belongings were searched, but no firearm was found. Anyone who sees anything suspicious around a school in Antioch is asked to call APD at 925-778-2441.